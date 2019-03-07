Pensioner left shocked after pipe bomb attack in Craigavon

An elderly woman is being treated for shock following a pipe bomb attack at a house in Craigavon.

The PSNI say it was reported at around 12:20am on Thursday that a “pipe bomb-type device” had detonated at a property in the Burnside area.

The explosion caused damage to the front door and hallway of the house.

A police spokesperson said an elderly resident is being treated for shock.

The incident is ongoing and there are no further details at this time.

Investigating officers have appealed for witnesses to contact officers at Lurgan station on 101 quoting reference 19 of 7/3/19.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555111.