Pensioner robbed of wallet in own home by man armed with hatchet

A wallet was taken from the pocket of a pensioner by a burglar wielding a hatchet.

The incident happened last night in Scarva.

It has been reported that around 10pm two males, one armed with a hatchet, entered the property in the area of Scarva Locks. The suspects were confronted by the homeowner, a man aged in his 70s.

“The intruders took the man’s wallet from his pocket before making off,” said a PSNI spokesman.

“A sum of cash and a gold coloured rotary watch were also stolen during the incident.

“Fortunately the man was not injured as a result of this terrifying ordeal.

The suspects are described as being aged in their 30s, with short dark hair and both were wearing dark clothing.

Detective Inspector Trevor Stevenson is appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and who witnessed the incident or anyone who knows anything that can assist with the investigation to contact detectives in Lurgan on 101, quoting reference 1335 09/03/19. A

lternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.