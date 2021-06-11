Pensioner scammed into buying ‘Italian designer’ clothes in ASDA car park

The incident happened in ASDA car park in Portadown yesterday.

The PSNI said: “A pensioner fell victim to a designer clothes scam at the Asda Car Park, Portadown.

“He felt pressured to pay for clothes from a male who claimed was Italian and his clothes were Italian designer clothes.

“The pensioner paid for the clothes which he did not need.

“The incident happened on 10th June 2021 and the suspect was driving a silver vehicle bearing Republic of Ireland plates.

“The pensioner, who wished to remain anonymous is upset by the the incident.

“Police would ask members of the public not to engage or enter into any arrangement you are not comfortable with.

“If you or anyone you know has been the victim of a scam or are worried about any suspicious activity in your area, contact Police on 101.

“For further advice and information on how to protect yourself, visit ScamwiseNI - www.nidirect.gov.uk/scamwiseni.

“Alternatively report to Action Fraud on their website www.actionfraud.co.uk or by phoning 0300 123 2040.”

-

-

PSNI called after staff at GP surgery threatened and abused Read full story here

-

-

Editor’s Message:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.