Permitted driving without insurance

A 23-year-old man who allowed someone to drive without having insurance was banned from the roads for six months last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

George Bogdan Gradimaru, Moss Road, Waringstown, was also fined £200. For permitting someone to drive without having a licence he was fined £75.

The court heard that on January 1 this year at 2.40pm police checks on a car in High Street, Portadown, showed there was no insurance in place.

Gradimaru did not appear at court and was convicted in his absence.