Phone scammers rob elderly woman of £180

An elderly Co Armagh woman has been robbed by phone scammers claiming they could help her with a council tax rebate.

The Portadown woman had £180 stolen from her bank account, according to Upper Bann MLA Jonathan Buckley.

Jonathan Buckley MLA

He explained that the woman had called into his office and told his staff the caller claimed to be helping her with a council tax rebate which does not operate in Northern Ireland.

The Upper Bann MLA said: “It is disgraceful that anyone would target the most vulnerable members of the community, and it is vital that those responsible are brought to justice. Just this week my office has assisted numerous vulnerable elderly people in Upper Bann. It is utterly appalling that they should be targeted in such a way.

“The people behind phone and online scams, targeted at the elderly, are the lowest of the low and it is despicable that they have singled out vulnerable people who are trying to go about their daily lives peacefully. I hope that these criminals are arrested and swiftly brought to justice.

“Ultimately, the issue of scammers is a cause for major concern. I would call on police and courts to ensure that if apprehended these offenders face the full rigours of the law. There must be tougher sentencing for those who target the elderly.I would encourage the community and friends to watch out for elderly neighbours,” said Mr Buckley who has informed police and the trading standards watchdog,