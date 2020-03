Fights between two men at an NI War Memorial over two separate Sundays are being probed by the PSNI.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are aware of a fight between two males that has taken place on 9th or 16th February, both Sundays.

Lurgan War Memorial Photo courtesy of Google

“It potentially occured at Church Place Lurgan close to the War Memorial around 6.15pm.

“We are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone who may have dashcam or CCTV footage to come forward and contact Police on 101 and quote serial 521 of the 29th of February.”