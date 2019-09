Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault which happened in the Obins Street area of Portadown.

A spokesperson said, “Police are investigating an assault which occurred on Tuesday, 3rd September, 2019. This happened in the tunnel under the railway station, close to Obins Street In Portadown.

Were you in the area between 11.15am and midday. Did you witness a male being assaulted. If you witnessed this assault please contact police quoting police reference number 852 of 3rd September.”