Police appeal after car damaged in ‘unprovoked act of thuggery’

Police have described an attack on a vehicle in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday, June 11) as an ’unprovoked act of thuggery and intimidation’.

The incident happened around 2:30am when a vehicle was damaged whilst parked on a driveway on the Gilford Road out of Lurgan, in the Gibsons Hill area.

The car damaged near Lurgan in the early hours of Tuesday (June 11). Police image.

Police asked: “Were you on the road at this time and have dash cam? Do you live nearby and have CCTV? Did you yourself see or hear anything?

“This unprovoked act of thuggery and intimidation has no place in society. If you know something, speak out. The incident number is 347 of 11/06/19.”

You can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.