A bottle was thrown at a police car damaging the windowscreen and leading to the vehicle being off the road.

The Lurgan Neighbourhood Policing Team said on Sunday night (December 5): “Earlier this evening, Lurgan Neighbourhood officers were responding to a call for help from a member of the community.

“Whilst attending the call, in Kilwilke Lurgan, an individual decided to throw a bottle at police from the safety of the darkness.

“Thankfully the officers weren’t hurt. The bottle smashed across the front of a parked up police car.

“It has caused damage to the window screen which will have to be replaced.

“It has put a police car off the road for tonight and longer term.

“We are busy tonight answering calls for service and every single crew is needed out.

A car belonging to PSNI officers was attacked as they responded to a call in Lurgan's Kilwilkie area.

“This is the start of our ‘Op Seasons Greetings’ where we are working hard towards safer streets and safer homes.

“We know that this individual does not represent the community here.

“We will continue to work hard along with the community to increase community safety - for everyone,” said the Lurgan Neighbourhood Policing Team.

-

A car belonging to PSNI officers was attacked as they responded to a call in Lurgan's Kilwilkie area.

-

-

-

Editor’s Message:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.