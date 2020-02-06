Police attempt to unlock mystery of badly decomposed body of woman washed up on beach in 2017

The PSNI is assisting Police Scotland with the identification of a woman whose body was found washed up on a beach in 2017.

A member of the public discovered the dead body of the woman washed up on the shore near to Helensdale Cottage, Drummore, Dumfries and Galloway.

The body was found to be badly decomposed and had clearly been in the water for some considerable time.

Police Scotland commenced inquiries and over the following weeks and months, efforts to identify the body were carried out both locally and nationally, however without success.



In 2019 details of the case were sent to Liverpool John Moore's University for a facial reconstruction to be carried out.

This work has now been completed and police have issued the reconstruction in the hope of identifying the woman.

Detective Sergeant Nadine Scott at Stranraer revealed some of the details relating to the clothes the woman was wearing when her body was discovered.

The image released by Police Scotland.

"Missing person reports across both the UK and internationally have been checked without success.

"The work by the Liverpool John Moore's University has provided us with a facial reconstruction of a woman, not a portrait of the face of the person, but a representation of the face based on detail provided from the remains of the body.

"Other information about the woman would indicate that she was about 4'11" tall, and about 7.5 stones in weight.

"Her age is estimated to be young to middle-aged."

D.S. Scott added: "When she was found she was wearing jeans, size 10 and pants which had a 'Harry Potter' logo on them.

"Anyone with any information which might help us in this investigation is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting the reference number 1241 9 August 2017."



