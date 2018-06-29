Police found two men wrestling in the front garden of a house

A 55-year-old man who was shouting and swearing in the street in the early hours of the morning was fined £200 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for disorderly behaviour.

James Hughes, Oran Fold, Garvaghy Road, Portadown, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard police attended at Park Road in Portadown where two males were wrestling in a front garden.

They were shouting loudly and when police spoke to them one male returned home.

A short time later they had to go back to deal with the defendant who was shouting and swearing and acting aggressively. This was in the early hours of the morning.

Mr Joe McDonald, representing the defendant, said this wasn’t at his client’s house. He added that Hughes had taken drink and was on medication so he shouldn’t have taken any drink.

Mr McDonald added that the defendant knew that his behaviour was unacceptable and he had spent the night in custody.