Police hunt for short fat man after burglary this afternoon

Police are hunting for a short fat man selling mats after a burglary in north Armagh this afternoon.

The PSNI said the man, wearing a beige jumper, may be travelling in a black Transit van.

Police say there may be a link to a burglary and attempted burglaries between 2pm- 2:15pm today in Old Rectory Park, Portadown.

Police said he is believed to have called at houses in the area immediately beforehand offering to sell mats.

“Anyone with any sightings of similar vehicle, call the PSNI immediately with the incident number 752 of today.

“If you have been driving in the area today and have dash cam footage please check it - we need a reg. Also if you had a cold caller matching that description and have home CCTV or can give us a more clear description, we also want to hear from you.”