Police hunt for two men after stabbing in Lurgan

Police are hunting for two heavy set men after another man was stabbed in Lurgan.

The man was attacked and stabbed in the vicinity of Tullygally East Road on Monday sometime between midnight and 5.30am.

“A short time later, two men were arrested, however, as the investigation has unfolded, we now believe these men were not involved,” said the PSNI.

“As such, we still need your help in identifying and arresting those responsible.

“The victim sustained stab wounds to his hands and leg. We believe the attack occurred somewhere between Drumlin Drive on the Old Portadown Road, and Roundabout 1.

“If you saw a disturbance anywhere in that area late Sunday night into Monday morning, we need to hear from you.

“We believe that two heavy set males were involved, one of whom was bald, the other had ginger hair and a ginger beard. Both are described as being between 40-50 years old.

“Someone is out there who, for whatever reason, is happy to take a weapon to someones body to cause significant injury. The sort of person who can do that should not be allowed to hide in the community.

“The incident number is 165 of 15/03/18.

“You can call us on 101, or speak anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”