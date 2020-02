The PSNI are hunting for two men in their 40s after a woman was assaulted at the weekend.

Police said they are investigating an assault which occurred on Saturday 22nd February 2020 at around. 1.30am on William Street, Lurgan.

Witness appeal

It is understood a woman was assaulted by two men believed to be in their 40’s.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "If you were in the area of William Street, Lurgan at this time and witnessed an assault please contact Police and quote ref 1273 22/02/20."