Police hunt ‘Mike Tyson’ wannabe after man’s ear bitten in attack

A witness appeal has been issued for a ‘Mike Tyson’ wannabe after a man was punched and bitten in the ear.

The PSNI said the attack, in Craigavon, left the injured party with a broken bone in his hand.

A spokesperson said: “Police in Lurgan are appealing for witnesses regarding an assault which occurred near the shops at Moyraverty.

“The assault took place at approximately 2am on New Year’s Day

“A male was punched to the side of the head causing him to fall to the ground and break a bone in his hand.

“The Mike Tyson wannabe has then bitten him on the ear. Thankfully not biting part of it of.

“The male was described as mid 30’s, slim build, 5”11, bald and wearing jeans and a dark t-shirt.

“If you have any information please contact Police on 101 and quote the serial 775 of 07/01/19.”