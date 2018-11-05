Police increase patrols as anti-social behaviour soars in Portadown

Each week sees a rise in anti-social behaviour on Portadown’s Garvaghy Road, say the PSNI.

Police increased patrols in the Churchill, Ballyoran and Garvaghy Road areas on Sunday night.

Police on patrol on the Garvaghy Road Portadown

However when police came under verbal attack on their PSNI Craigavon Facebook page, they responded by saying:

“In Donaghcloney they’re dropping litter and damaging playground equipment.

“On Garvaghy Road they’re throwing bricks, bottles and fireworks at cars.

“Thats a difference between littering and criminal damage...and behaviour that could easily kill someone.”