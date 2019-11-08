Police investigate theft of 200 traffic cones

Police in Lurgan are investigating a somewhat unusual theft - of 200 traffic cones.

A spokesman said: “I know that road works can be a bit of a pain at times but there is no call for stealing the signs!

“Two hundred red and white traffic cones with blue bases marked “PTS” or “PTM” and various signs and metal frames were stolen between 5.30pm on the 6th November and 8.30am on the 7th November 2019.

“It’s our taxes that end up funding these road works.

“Take a look at the pictures - they are pretty easily spotted.

“If you come across them, let us know.

“If you are a contractor and are offered signage and cones like these - let us know.

“Get in touch by the usual means - ring us 101, Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or send a DM. Reference number 367 07/11/19.”