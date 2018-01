Police officers investigating a burglary in Moira on December 29 have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

It’s understood the residential property on Main Street was broken into at around 11:30pm.

“Did you hear or see anything suspicious? Your information could be important,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“If you do have any information please contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1447 of 29/12/17 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”