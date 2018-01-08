Police investigating hit-and-run at Moira Train Station

Police officers investigating a hit-and-run road traffic collision at Moira Train Station are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

A post on the PSNI Lisburn Facebook page said: “We are appealing for information regarding a hit and run of a vehicle. This happened at Moira Train Station Car Park and it occurred on 05/1/18 between 0630 hours to 1710 hours.

“If you have any information regarding this incident and/or witnessed this incident please contact Police on 101 and quote reference number 521 of 6/1/18.”

The post concluded: “Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously about this incident using 0800 555111.”