Police search reveals cannabis hidden in man’s underwear

When police detected the smell of cannabis from a car they discovered a quantity of

the drug in a 26-year-old man’s underwear.

Craigavon Magistrates Court heard that on July 10 last year police stopped a car on the Belfast Road, Magheralin.

They noticed a strong smell of cannabis from the car and when Dean Duff, of Castlevue Park, Moira was searched, cannabis was found in his underwear.

His solicitor said he had made an early admission to the offence of unlawfully possessing the drug. He added that Duff was a recreational user of the drug but because his partner is due to give birth soon the partying had stopped.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said that the defendant had been fined £150 for a similar offence just weeks before this matter and this had not put him off.

Fining Duff £500 and ordering him to pay a £15 offender’s levy she said that would teach him not to spend money on drugs.