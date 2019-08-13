Police seized car as they felt it was a danger on roads

A 41-year-old man was convicted in his absence last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for motoring offences and banned from driving.

Rory McDonald, McGreavy Park, Lurgan, was fined £75 for not having a vehicle test certificate.

A £100 fine was imposed on each of four charges of having a defective tyre on his vehicle.

On the first of these charges he was banned from driving for 12 months. For using a vehicle which was in a dangerous condition he was fined £200.

The court heard that on May 14 last year police checks on a vehicle being driven by the defendant in Church Street, Portadown, showed it did not have a vehicle test certificate.

All four tyres were below the legal limit and police felt because of its condition it was a danger on the roads and seized the vehicle.

McDonald did not appear in court and District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, recorded convictions on all the charges.