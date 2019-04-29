Police vehicle had to be decontaminated

While being taken to custody a 36-year-old spat so much in a police vehicle it had to be de-contaminated.

Artur Szczurek, High Street, Lurgan, admitted criminal damage to a rear passenger door on August 11 last year.

He was fined £300 last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court. The court heard police were called to a domestic incident in Lurgan.

Szczurek was taken to the police station, was extremely agitated and attempted to spit on one of the constables. He continued to spit and the vehicle needed to be de-contaminated.

Mr Pat Vernon, representing the defendant, explained his client had been drinking with a neighbour and they had an argument.

He said the neighbour called the police.

“It wasn’t a very pleasant thing to do,” Mr Vernon said of his client’s behaviour and added that since this incident Szczurek had not drank because it was getting him into too much trouble.

He said there were three previous incidents in Coleraine where the defendant was getting racial abuse and that was why he left Coleraine.