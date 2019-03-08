Police warning of suspicious female caller

The PSNI has issued a warning about a suspicious woman calling at a Co Armagh home claiming to be from ‘planning’.

PSNI Craigavon said the woman called at a property on Lurgan’s Antrim Road on Thursday morning about 10am.

PSNI

Police said she was driving a black Ford 4x4 type and claimed to be from ‘planning’.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Whilst this may be entirely innocent, any public ‘planning’ office we’ve checked with have confirmed it wasn’t them.

“If you were on the Antrim Road at that time and have dash cam footage please contact us, as it may assist with a vehicle registration or description of the female.

“If it is legit and you have any knowledge of who this was or what planning office this was, please get in touch!

“The incident number is 595 of March 8.”