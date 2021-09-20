Portadown Health Centre scene of hit and run crash
An investigation has been launched after a hit and run at Portadown Health Centre last week.
The PSNI has appealed for witnesses and said: “Police in Portadown are appealing for witnesses in relation to a hit and run collision which occurred at Portadown Health Centre, Tavanagh Avenue, on Thursday 16th of September, between 2:50pm and 4:40pm.
“This incident involved a grey coloured Audi Q5, which was parked in the third bay opposite the bus shelter, close to the entrance doors of the Health Centre.
“It is believed that a blue car has hit this Audi and driven off.
“If you can assist us, please phone 101 and quote police reference number 1303 of the 16th of September.”
-
