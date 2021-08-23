A spokesperson for the Royal Victoria Hospital this morning said: “The patient remains critically ill at present.”

He suffered serious injuries after what police said was a ‘large altercation’ in Thomas Street in the early hours of Saturday morning.

It is understood the injured man was punched in the face by another man which caused him to fall to the ground.

Thomas Street in Portadown where a serious altercation took place in the early hours of Saturday morning. Photo courtesy of Google.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Detectives are appealing for information following a report of a serious assault which occurred at the Thomas Street area of Portadown in the early hours of Saturday 21st August.”

Detective Sergeant Wilson said: “Shortly before 1:40am, it was reported there was a large altercation involving a number of people fighting in the area.

“It was reported that a man in his 50s was punched in the face by a man, which caused the male to fall on the ground.

“He was taken to hospital for his injuries, and his condition is described as critical.

“A 39 year old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and remains in police custody at this time.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and witnessed the incident, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 169 21/08/21. A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

