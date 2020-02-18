Portadown man was selling fake trainers

A 58-year-old man was fined a total of £1,000 last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for trading in counterfeit goods.

Desmond Patrick Trainor, whose address was given as Ballyoran Terrace, Portadown, admitted four charges in total.

He was charged with trading in counterfeit products on January 9 last year with a view to make a gain for himself.

One charge related to Nike products and the other three to the Adidas brand.

The court heard that on January 9 police searched an address in Portadown and found counterfeit trainers.

During interview he admitted they belonged to him and claimed to have sold them for profit.

Mr Pat Vernon, representing the defendant, said it was by no means a professional operation but very small beer.

He added that the goods were confiscated by police and he did not expect his client to be in court in the future.

Deputy District Judge Peter Magill said it was a way of making some money but the defendant knew it was wrong.

He said Trainor had indicated he had made about £800 to £900 over the period.

The judge imposed a fine of £250 on each of the four charges, making a total of £1,000.

He said he would give Trainor initially 26 weeks to pay the money but indicated he could set up a payment plan with the court.

The defendant indicated he could pay £15 a week and the judge said the first payment should start on March 1.