An investigation has been launched after an attempted burglary at a popular local bar.

Police have appealed for information after the attempted burglary at The Castle Bar in Gilford.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “This is believed to have happened some time between 03.30 and 08.00 this morning, Sunday 6th January 2019.

“If you have any information that would assist with the investigation please contact Police on 101 quoting serial 355 of 06/01/2019.”