Police have launched an investigation after a burglary at a house in Co Armagh on Monday evening.

The incident happened in the Tandragee Road area of Portadown.

Witness appeal

A PSNI spokesperson said: "We're investigating a burglary that occurred at a mid terrace property at the above location on Monday evening - 24th February.

"If you were in the area possibly between 8pm and 9pm and saw any suspicious activity please call us on 101 quoting ref 2002 of 24/2/2020 or contact Crimestoppers."