PSNI appeal after ‘serious assault’ in Portadown
The PSNI has appealed for witnesses after a ‘serious assault’ in Portadown, Co Armagh.
Police say the incident happened in the Garvaghy Road area.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious assault in the area of the Garvaghy Road, Portadown on Sunday 26th September 2021.
“This took place at approximately 2 o’clock in the morning.
“If you were in the area and witnessed the assault please contact us on 101 and quote serial 1532-01/10/21 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.”
