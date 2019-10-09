PSNI appeal for witnesses after bin set on fire in Co Armagh town

Police are appealing for witnesses after a bin was set on fire near Lurgan last night.

The PSNI want information following a report of the bin being set on fire in the Tullygally Road, Craigavon on Tuesday, 8 October.



Inspector Alwyn Peters said: “Police are aware of issues of anti-social behaviour occurring in and around the Tullygally Road recently and I would encourage anyone who has been affected by this behaviour to report the matter by calling 101 so that we can investigate every incident.



"To those youths who think their behaviour is acceptable - stop and think. How would your grandparents or indeed parents feel if they were subjected to crowds of youths causing annoyance in and around where they live? What might seem like harmless fun to you can be downright intimidating to someone else. Everyone should be able to enjoy the peace and tranquillity within their own homes, no-one should be allowed to take this away from anyone.



"Anyone involved in anti-social behaviour or any activity that is outside the law could find themselves with a criminal record which could ultimately affect travel, education and employment opportunities in the future.’



“So our message is very straightforward – be respectful of your neighbours, don’t become involved in antisocial or criminal activity.



"If anyone has information on who is involved please call 101 quoting reference 2048 08/10/19. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."

