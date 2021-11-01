Part of Enniskeen in Craigavon is sealed off with Army Technical Officers attending.

A police spokesperson said: “Police are currently in attendance at a security alert in the Enniskeen area of Craigavon following a report of a suspicious object today (Monday, November 1).

“Cordons are in place and people are asked to avoid the area.

Lurgan PSNI attend security alert at Enniskeen, Craigavon on Monday November 1, 2021.

“There are no further details at present.”

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart said: “This is extremely alarming for the local community and I would encourage anyone who has any information to come forward to the PSNI and report it.

“I have been speaking with the police and it is important that the local community help in the investigations surrounding this latest incident.

“Enniskeen is an area with lots of young children. It is horrendous to think what could have been.

Army Technical Officers attend the scene of a security alert in Enniskeen, Craigavon this afternoon, Monday November 1, 2021.

“It is important that those responsible get a clear message that this type of activity is not acceptable and that they will face the full force of the law if they engage in this type of illegal and reckless activity.

“My thoughts are with those caught up in the incident and who have been inconvenienced by this ongoing alert.”

Upper Bann MLA John O’Dowd has expressed concern at news of a suspicious object in Enniskeen Craigavon.

Mr O’Dowd said: “Reports of a suspicious device in a residential area is very concerning.

“Police are on the scene and I hope normality can be restored quickly with as little disruption to local families as possible.

“We will liaise with police and residents as the situation continues to unfold.”

-

-

-

-

Editor’s Message:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.