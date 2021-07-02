PSNI issue photo of abandoned slipper ‘clue’ after break-in

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Do you recognise this slipper or have you misplaced it?

“In the early hours of 13/06/21 someone has entered a private garden on Hamilton Street, Lurgan, without permission and caused damage.

“The person(s) involved seem to have left this slipper behind.

Photo of abandoned slipper issued by PSNI after a break-in in Lurgan.

“If you recognise the slipper or seen anyone in the vicinity of Flush Place or Hamilton Street on this date please contact 101 and give serial 800 of 13/06/21.”

