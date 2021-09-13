PSNI issue witness and dashcam footage appeal after Audi and van crash in Portadown
The PSNI has issued an appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage after a crash between an Audi and a van in Portadown.
The incident happened on the Northway at around 3.30pm on Monday September 6.
A police spokesperson said: “The accident involved two vehicles, one an Audi and the other a van which were both travelling on the Northway, Portadown, close to the train station heading in the direction of Armagh.
“Were you in that area at around 1530 hours and observed the accident? Would you have dash cam footage that may be able to help Police with their enquiries?
“If you can help, please contact Police on 101 and quote reference number CC2021090601247.”
