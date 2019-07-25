PSNI net large amount of suspected cannabis

Police have seized a large amount of suspected cannabis during searches in Co Armagh.

Officers from the District Support Team (DST) conducted a couple of searches in the Portadown area yesterday.

Suspected drugs found

A PSNI spokesperson said: "As a result of these searches a large amount of suspect herbal cannabis and suspect cannabis resin was seized.

One suspect has been arrested and the investigation is ongoing.

"We can get these drugs off OUR streets, but we need your help to do it. If notice suspicious activity report it to the police on 101.

"If you are aware of drug activity - report it to the police or anonymously to Crimestoppers 0800 555 111."