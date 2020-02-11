PSNI plea for dash cam footage after cars damaged in NI town

Police have appealed for dash cam footage after a number of cars were damaged in an NI town.

The PSNI said two cars were damaged within five minutes in one street in Portadown.

Witness appeal

A PSNI spokesperson asked: "Were you in Thomas Street, Portadown on Saturday 1st February around 5.15pm?

"Did you drive along Thomas Street around this time and do you have a dash cam?

"In a short five minute window of opportunity criminal damage was caused to two vehicles, a grey Mitsubishi and a grey Ford Fiesta.

"Both vehicles appear to have been kicked with both bearing footprints and the Fiesta had the wing mirror kicked off.

"We work hard for our property and our cars and for person or persons to recklessly and mindlessly damage that property is unacceptable.

"If you have witnessed this damage or have any info please call 101 quoting reference 1342 of 1st Feb 2020 or use the Crimestoppers number to remain anonymous 0800 555 111. Thank you."