PSNI probe ‘serious’ assaults which left victims hospitalised

Police are investigating after serious assaults near a Co Armagh chip shop which left the victims in hospital for several days.

The PSNI said the incident happened at the ‘chippy’ in Craigavon’s Tullygally area on Friday September 20 sometime between 7.30pm and 7.45pm.

Tullygally, Craigavon Photo courtesy of Google

“Now the only reason we have only heard about this now is that the injuries involved have kept the victims in hospital,” said a PSNI spokesperson.

“This sort of attack is something that I’m sure you would notice, and remember.

“And I’m sure there would have been some folks heading to or from the chippy at that time of night.

“If you were in the area and saw or heard anything, please get in touch by DM, call us on 101 or make contact with crimestoppers and give reference 1291 02/10/2019,” said the PSNI spokesperson.