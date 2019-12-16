PSNI quiz pair for murder of Cecil ‘Foggy’ Robert Ellis

Police have been granted extra time to question two men arrested on suspicion of murdering a man in Portadown last week.

The arrests were made after the body of 49-year-old Cecil Robert R Ellis – known to family and friends as ‘Foggy’ – was found at his Clounagh Park home in Portadown.

A family notice said Mr Ellis was “the beloved son of the late Cecil and Matilda (Lee), much loved father of Rebecca and Billy and a loving brother of Barbara”.

Detective Chief Inspector Eamonn Corrigan, from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team, said Mr Ellis was found dead at his home at approximately 9:54am on Monday December 9.

“Following the post mortem examination, and after receiving critical information, a murder investigation was launched,” he said. “On Saturday December 14, two men were arrested on suspicion of murder.”

He said police have now been granted an extra 24 hours to question an 18-year-old suspect and a further 36 hours to question a 24-year-old.

“At this point I would also like to thank the local community for all of the invaluable information they have provided to my detectives to date,” he added. “However we still need people to get in touch and tell us what they know so we can establish exactly what happened.”

Police released an image of Mr Ellis in the hope it will spark a memory in someone and bring forth some information that could assist the police investigation, he said.

“If you were in Clounagh Park between 10:30 pm on Sunday 8 December and 9:45am on Monday 9 December please search your memory and think back on what you saw or heard during that time. You can get in touch with the investigation team by calling 101 quoting reference number 414 of 09/12/19.”

Alternatively, he said, information can also be provided anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

DUP councillor Darryn Cosby described Mr Ellie as “very quiet” and said he was a man who “never bothered anybody”

Funeral arrangements have yet to be finalised.