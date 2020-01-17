PSNI stop NI school bus driver talking on mobile while driving on M1

Police stopped a school bus driver, who was driving children, after he was spotted on his mobile phone while driving in wet conditions down the motorway.

The PSNI Road Traffic branch said the driver, had been making a call on his mobile while on the M1 near Portadown.

School bus stopped by PSNI

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Thankfully this is a rare sight... a driver driving schoolchildren, making a call on his mobile phone while going down the M1 in wet conditions.

"The dangers involved are blatantly obvious.

"After being stopped by Mahon Rd RPU the driver is now liable for points and fines."