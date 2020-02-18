PSNI suspicious vehicle alert after spate of burglaries

The PSNI has issued an appeal for information on a suspicious vehicle after a spate of burglaries.

It follows a similar alert on Saturday issued by the PSNI in Co Armagh.

PSNI alert

They are keen to locate a suspicious yellow/orange van and possibly three male occupants.

A police spokesperson said: "This morning we have received reports of a van of a similar description in the Bleary Area.

"The van is described as being a yellow mustard colour with rusty bars on top of it.

"This is a very distinctive colour so it should stand out. It may have been involved in burglaries in the area so please report this ASAP if you see it."