Police have issued an alert following reports of a white van being used suspiciously in the Co Armagh area.

Officers are urging anyone who has spotted a white Transit van, registration JEZ 33** being used to make cold-calls in the Banbridge Road area of Lurgan to get in touch with them urgently.

They say the van was in the area at approximately 12.30pm today (Saturday) and could have travelled anywhere in the district.

"Any sightings ring us immediately on 101", police urge.