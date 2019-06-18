PSNI warns of £70k scam attempt via Facebook

Police have issued an alert after an attempt to scam a Co Armagh farmer of £70k via Facebook.
It is understood the elaborate scam happened over the social media giants messaging service.
A PSNI inspector in Portadown said: "One of our Farmwatch members reports getting a message through Facebook messenger from a friend that he was entitled to receive £70,000 after filling in a form.
"The friends account was hacked.
"This was an attempt to obtain private and possibly banking details.
"This is a perfect example of a SCAM. Please share this message with others," said the inspector.