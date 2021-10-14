It is understood the searches were carried out in yards at Bleary.

JMC Mechanical and Construction, owned by James and Bernadette McCully, went into liquidation this week with staff told on Monday afternoon.

It is believed up to 140 workers lost their jobs.

JMC Mechanical and Construction Ltd. with bases in Bleary near Portadown, Waringstown near Lurgan and a base in Lisburn.

Last Thursday (October 7) the PSNI conducted searches at the firm’s premises on Acre Lane, Bleary and Bleary Road, Portadown.

It is understood computers were removed from the premises by the PSNI.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police from the Organised Crime Branch carried out searches at two premises in the Portadown area on Thursday, 7 October in relation to an ongoing investigation.

“There are no further details at this stage.”

