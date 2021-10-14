PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch searched JMC Mechanical and Construction Ltd premises days before firm collapsed
Two searches were carried out by the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch at premises owned by JMC Mechanical days before the construction firm collapsed.
It is understood the searches were carried out in yards at Bleary.
JMC Mechanical and Construction, owned by James and Bernadette McCully, went into liquidation this week with staff told on Monday afternoon.
It is believed up to 140 workers lost their jobs.
Last Thursday (October 7) the PSNI conducted searches at the firm’s premises on Acre Lane, Bleary and Bleary Road, Portadown.
It is understood computers were removed from the premises by the PSNI.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police from the Organised Crime Branch carried out searches at two premises in the Portadown area on Thursday, 7 October in relation to an ongoing investigation.
“There are no further details at this stage.”
-
-
Building firms from across NI offer jobs after JMC Mechanical and Construction Ltd, goes into liquidation
-
-
Editor’s Message:
Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.
Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.