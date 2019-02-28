Punched bar owner after refusing to leave

A 31-year-old man who successfully completed a period of deferment was given a combination order last Friday when he appeared at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Brian Purdy, Bredan Park, Magheralin, had pleaded guilty to a charge of common assault at Craigavon Magistrates Court in August of last year.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, adjourned the case until last Friday to see if he could stay out of trouble and deal with his alcohol problem.

The court heard that on May 6 last year around 10pm in a bar in High Street, Portadown the owner asked the defendant to leave because he was drunk and disruptive.

Purdy refused to leave and the owner said he would phone the police but as he tried to get behind the bar the defendant punched him once on the nose and above the right eye.

The defendant said he was sorry and couldn’t remember anything about it.

Mr Richard Monteith, representing the defendant, said clearly the period of deferment was successful.

“He did everything he was expected to do, was going to the addictions team and was still in employment,” he added.

Judge Kelly told Purdy that hopefully he had come to realise what got him into trouble was his drinking.

She added that a community based disposal would bolster and support the work he was already doing to deal with his alcoholism. The judge imposed a combination order of 12 months on probation and 70 hours community service.