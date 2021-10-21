SDLP Policing Board member Dolores Kelly was speaking after a BBC Spotlight programme revealed thousands of dogs were being moved from the Irish Republic into NI and on to Britain.

The Upper Bann MLA said: “It said those involved were making millions selling puppies on the black-market, with some of the animals being sold having health issues.

“We need to see a crackdown on the people involved in this illicit enterprise on both sides of the border.

Some people, instead of buying puppies from reputable owners or from shelters, are purchasing dogs from illegal puppy farmers. NI has become a hub for the transport and sale of puppies on the blackmarket, a BBC documentary reveals.

“These revelations were highly distressing for animal lovers across the North, myself included, and people cannot continue to be allowed to make huge profits from this black-market trade, safe in the knowledge that they face minimal penalties.

“There has been a huge demand for dogs during the coronavirus pandemic, with people spending more time at home with their families as a result of the lockdown restrictions.

“I would urge anyone who wants a dog to only go through reputable channels with references or to visit your local animal shelter. If a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is. A drop in business combined with tougher punishment for those involved would do much to discourage those involved.

“The wide-scale moving of animals from the South into the North again highlights the need to progress the SDLP’s all-island animal cruelty register which would ban offenders from keeping or selling animals. I would encourage everyone to sign our petition and keep the pressure on the DAERA and Justice Ministers to introduce the register as soon as possible. These revelations show the importance of the register to protect animals and those buying them.”

-

-

-

-

Editor’s Message:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.