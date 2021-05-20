Racist and homophobic graffiti in NI town branded ‘reprehensible’

The graffiti appeared on a junction box with the words ‘No Irish No Gay’.

SDLP Cllr Ciaran Toman said: “It is reprehensible in this day and age that someone would go out of their way and erect such a sign at Pollock Drive, Lurgan.

“This racist and homophobic action is a direct consequence of the failure of political leadership.

Racist and homophobic sign in Pollock Drive, Lurgan.

“These views are not representative of the majority people of Lurgan nor of the people in Northern Ireland and they will not be tolerated.

“Spray-can warriors will not hold back the progression of LGBT+ rights here in the North.”

