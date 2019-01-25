Racist graffiti smeared on Craigavon flats probed as ‘hate crime’

Police are probing two incidents of racist graffiti being smeared and criminal damage caused to flats in Craigavon.

The attacks happened over the past two days at homes in the Moyraverty Centre.

The PSNI

It is the latest in a series of attacks at the flats over the past year.

Police are appealing for information after a report of criminal damage at residential premises yesterday morning (Thursday 24th January).

Constable Young said: “Sometime between 4am and 7:10am, it was reported that a number of flats in the area had racist graffiti painted on them. The graffiti has subsequently been removed from the properties.

“We are also investigating a report of criminal damage in the early hours of this morning (Friday 25th January) at the same location. It was reported at around 00:25am a substance was thrown at the front door of a flat in the area.

“We are investigating a link between both incidents, which are both being treated as hate crimes.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information to contact police in Lurgan on 101, quoting reference number 292 24/1/19. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”