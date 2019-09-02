Rage at level of neglect and demands for co-ordinated clean up of Upper Bann

An MLA has called on government agencies to clean up the Upper Bann area - amid floods of complaints regarding the level of neglect.

DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley says residents are outraged at that state of their local areas, plagued with rubbish, weeds and anti-social behaviou.

MLA Jonathan Buckely has called for a co-ordinated clean up of the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon area.

He has called for a united front from all the statutory bodies who he said should come together for a co-ordinated clean up of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council area.

Calling for the clean-up Mr Buckley said: “This follows numerous complaints made to me by residents across the council area outraged by what they feel is neglect.

“Plus they are enraged at the cutbacks, as parts of the borough continue to be plagued with rubbish, weeds and anti-social behaviour.”

The Upper Bann MLA said “It is sad and disturbing to see first hand how parts of our towns, villages and countryside have fallen into a general state of untidiness - with rubbish, weeds and anti social behaviour continuing to plague parts of Upper Bann.

“This is a problem which has been multiplied with a mild summer and statutory agency cutbacks.

“Following complaints from local residents, I have walked many of these areas to see first hand the worries and concerns of residents who want the council and all other statutory agencies to take pride in the ABC council area and tackle this issue collectively.

“It is with this spirit in mind that I will be writing to Council, Transport NI, Housing Executive, PSNI and all other relevant bodies to ask for a collective approach to clean up our Borough.

“I would further encourage the wider community to get involved and help restore our towns and villages, making them an area we can all feel proud of.”

Government agencies, including the local council, the NIHE and the Department for Infrastructure have been asked to respond.