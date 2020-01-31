Refused breath test after crashing car

When police saw a car on a grass verge in the early hours of the morning a woman who walked towards them admitted she had been driving.

Iveta Krejciova (28), Pinebank, Craigavon, was banned from driving for two years last Wednesday at the local court for failing to provide a specimen of breath. She was also fined £200.

The court heard that on December 22 last year at 12.25am police driving along the Brownlow Road in Craigavon saw a car on a grass verge.

A woman came walking towards them and said she had crashed the vehicle. She had keys in her hand.

There was a smell of intoxicating liquor from the defendant and she was unsteady on her feet. She failed a preliminary breath test with a reading of 95 and was arrested.

Krejciova confirmed it was her car and she had been driving.

In custody she failed to provide an evidential breath test. She had no record.

A solicitor representing the defendant said her client didn’t really understand the procedure for the breath test and would apologise.

She added that on the night in question she had been coming from her brother’s home and took a chance to drive. She had since disposed of the car.

District Judge Amanda Brady said there was no evidential reading but the preliminary reading of 95 gave some indication of the level of intoxication at nearly three times the limit.

She added that the defendant had lost control of the car, crashed it and didn’t co-operate with the police so she was not going to impose that mandatory 12 month sentence.

Banning Krejciova for two years the judge certified her suitable for the drink drive course.