Residents anger at dog fouling

Dog owners have been urged to be more responsible after a rise in dog fouling in north Lurgan.

Sinn Fein Cllr Liam Mackle said residents of Charles St and Shankill St had contacted him about the level of dog fouling.

Cllr Liam Mackle

“I have requested increased patrols and bins for disposing of dog dirt. Those dog owners who walk their dogs in the area must take responsibility.

“This problem really blights an area.

“I would call on anyone who sees dog owners not acting responsibly to take their details.

“Council dog patrols can’t be everywhere and it’s important the community help to stop this. A heavy fine can help persuade people to be more responsible.”