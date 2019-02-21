Residents warned after ‘disturbing’ attempted break-in

A resident woke to a torch light through a window during an attempted burglary in Lurgan this morning.

SDLP activist Ciaran Toman said the incident happened in the Taghnevan area and warned residents to be on the look out.

Police are advising motorists to expect delays this afternoon

He said it was ‘very disturbing’ to hear that two people were having ‘a nosey’ around people’s homes in the Riverglade Manor/Taghnevan area.

Mr Toman said: “Luckily the resident was woken by a torch shone through the living room window and scared the two people off by opening the door.”

He urged people to secure their homes and be vigilant.